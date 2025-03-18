Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2873898https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ipl-2025-match-between-kkr-and-lsg-likely-to-be-rescheduled-heres-why-2873898.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

IPL 2025 Match Between KKR And LSG Likely To Be Rescheduled; Here's Why

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly, after holding two rounds of discussions with the city police on Tuesday, confirmed that authorities "have not given the go-ahead" for the match.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 11:39 PM IST|Source: PTI
Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL home match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 at Eden Gardens is likely to be rescheduled, as the city police have not given security clearance due to Ram Navami celebrations.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has earlier announced that over 20,000 processions will take place across West Bengal on Ram Navami, leading to heightened security requirements across the state.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly, after holding two rounds of discussions with the city police on Tuesday, confirmed that authorities "have not given the go-ahead" for the match.

"They have categorically said they won't be able to provide adequate security. If there's no police protection, accommodating a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible," Snehasish said.

"We have informed the BCCI, and there is still time to take a final call. Even last year, a scheduled IPL match on Ram Navami had to be rescheduled."

The clash between KKR and LSG, owned by RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, was expected to draw a packed house, with both teams boasting strong local support.

Last season, the IPL fixture between KKR and Rajasthan Royals was also rescheduled due to security concerns on Ram Navami.

Glittering Opening Ceremony 

The 2025 IPL season will begin at Eden Gardens on March 22, with defending champions KKR taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

A glittering 35-minute opening ceremony will precede the match, with likely performances by noted singer Shreya Ghoshal and actress Disha Patani.

The event is also likely to be attended by ICC chairman Jay Shah and other dignitaries.

"It's a marquee match with full demand for tickets. Eden Gardens is set to host an opening ceremony after a long time," Snehasish said, refusing to divulge details about the opening ceremony.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK