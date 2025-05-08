IPL 2025 Match Between Punjab Kings And Delhi Capitals Called Off Midway In Dharamsala

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday was called off "due to a significant technical failure" at the stadium.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Punjab Kings were 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the lights went out.

Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya had just been dismissed for 70 off 34 by T Natarajan before the match had been halted as three floodlight towers went off around 9.29pm IST. Around 11 minutes later, the match was eventually called off.

"Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees," an official statement from the Indian cricket board said.

However, as per a Cricbuzz report, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called off due to escalating tensions on the India-Pakistan border.

The report added that both teams and spectators were evacuated from the HPCA Stadium. The local police and the venue operations team requested for a slow evacuation of the stadium.

The development followed news reports of military escalation in Jammu, about 200 kilometres away from Dharamsala.

"There is no rush or panic... the cops came and asked everyone to move slowly towards the exits," a team source at the venue told Cricbuzz.

With the cancellation of tonight's match, it is not clear whether IPL 2025 will proceed any further. It has been learnt that a BCCI meeting is currently in progress amid security concerns raised by the participating foreign players.