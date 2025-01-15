All You Need To Know About IPL 2025 Date, Timing, Venues, Live Streaming Details

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin from March 21, as per the latest reports. The final game will take place on May 25. The upcoming IPL 2025’s first match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer clinched the trophy after beating Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will organise two playoff games, including the final of IPL 2025, while the rest of the two playoff games will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

IPL 2025 Live Streaming Details

When will IPL 2025 start?

What are the match timings for IPL 2025?

All the evening matches will start at 7:30 pm IST, while day games are slated to begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Where will the IPL 2025 final match be played?

How to watch the IPL 2025 live streaming?

The live streaming of IPL 2025 matches will be available on Jio Cinema.

Previously, the IPL 2025 mega auction saw a total of 182 players getting sold for a massive amount of Rs 639.15 crore in a two-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. India's star player Rishabh Pant came out as the most expensive player in IPL history after being sold for Rs 27 crore, followed by Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 corer), and Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 23.75 crore). The likes of David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Former India skipper MS Dhoni was also retained by the CSK under the uncapped player category.