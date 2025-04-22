IPL 2025 Match-Fixing Scandal? Rajasthan Royals Break Silence, Respond To Allegations

IPL 2025’s dramatic clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has sparked a major controversy after allegations of foul play were raised following RR’s narrow 2-run defeat. What started as a nail-biting cricket match has now turned into a heated dispute, drawing reactions from the cricketing world and even political figures in Rajasthan.

RCA Official Raises Eyebrows

The Royals were chasing a target of 181 and looked to be in control for most of the game. However, a sudden batting collapse saw them fall short by just two runs — a result that raised suspicions. Jaydeep Bihani, convener of the Rajasthan Cricket Association’s (RCA) ad hoc committee, publicly questioned the nature of the loss and even hinted at the possibility of match-fixing or intentional tampering.

RR Responds with Strong Rebuttal

Rajasthan Royals reacted sharply to the allegations, issuing a strongly-worded statement denying any wrongdoing. The franchise called Bihani’s comments “false, baseless, and without any evidence,” and expressed anger over the damage such claims could do to their reputation.

Official Complaint Filed

In a bold move, RR escalated the matter by filing a complaint with Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, Sports Minister, and the State Sports Secretary. The franchise has demanded that immediate action be taken against Jaydeep Bihani for what they called an “irresponsible and damaging” statement that harms not just the team, but also the BCCI, the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the sport as a whole.

“We reject all allegations made by the convener of the ad hoc committee. Such public statements are not only misleading but have caused serious damage to the reputation and credibility of Rajasthan Royals… They also tarnish the integrity of cricket,” said the team’s official release.

No Comment Yet from BCCI or RCA

As of now, neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has made any official comment on the matter. The silence from both governing bodies only adds to the tension surrounding the incident.

Sanctity of the Game at Stake

The Royals emphasized the need to protect the sanctity of cricket and warned against making baseless allegations that could damage the sport’s credibility. With IPL 2025 entering its most crucial phase, this controversy has cast a dark shadow over what has otherwise been an exciting and competitive season.