IPL 2025 Match-Fixing Scandal? Rajasthan Royals Break Silence, Respond To Allegations
A major controversy erupted after Rajasthan Royals' 2-run loss to LSG, with RCA's Jaydeep Bihani hinting at match-fixing. RR strongly denied the claims, filed a formal complaint, and urged action.
Trending Photos
IPL 2025’s dramatic clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has sparked a major controversy after allegations of foul play were raised following RR’s narrow 2-run defeat. What started as a nail-biting cricket match has now turned into a heated dispute, drawing reactions from the cricketing world and even political figures in Rajasthan.
RCA Official Raises Eyebrows
The Royals were chasing a target of 181 and looked to be in control for most of the game. However, a sudden batting collapse saw them fall short by just two runs — a result that raised suspicions. Jaydeep Bihani, convener of the Rajasthan Cricket Association’s (RCA) ad hoc committee, publicly questioned the nature of the loss and even hinted at the possibility of match-fixing or intentional tampering.
RR Responds with Strong Rebuttal
Rajasthan Royals reacted sharply to the allegations, issuing a strongly-worded statement denying any wrongdoing. The franchise called Bihani’s comments “false, baseless, and without any evidence,” and expressed anger over the damage such claims could do to their reputation.
Official Complaint Filed
In a bold move, RR escalated the matter by filing a complaint with Rajasthan’s Chief Minister, Sports Minister, and the State Sports Secretary. The franchise has demanded that immediate action be taken against Jaydeep Bihani for what they called an “irresponsible and damaging” statement that harms not just the team, but also the BCCI, the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the sport as a whole.
“We reject all allegations made by the convener of the ad hoc committee. Such public statements are not only misleading but have caused serious damage to the reputation and credibility of Rajasthan Royals… They also tarnish the integrity of cricket,” said the team’s official release.
No Comment Yet from BCCI or RCA
As of now, neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has made any official comment on the matter. The silence from both governing bodies only adds to the tension surrounding the incident.
Sanctity of the Game at Stake
The Royals emphasized the need to protect the sanctity of cricket and warned against making baseless allegations that could damage the sport’s credibility. With IPL 2025 entering its most crucial phase, this controversy has cast a dark shadow over what has otherwise been an exciting and competitive season.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv