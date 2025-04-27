IPL 2025, MI vs LSG: Pace Sensation Mayank Yadav Returns To Cricket After Long Injury Lay-Off; Dismisses Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav on Sunday, April 27, made his return to competitive cricket after a long injury lay-off. Mayank was named in the playing XI of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 22-year-old pacer, who impressed everyone with his sheer pace during the IPL 2025 as he consistently touched the 150 KMPH mark, returned to cricket after 196 days (6 months & 14 days). Mayank last played a competitive match on October 12, 2024 during India's T20I series against Bangladesh. He then suffered a lumbar stress injury and was out of action since then.

During the IPL 2024 season, Mayank featured in only four games and picked seven wickets before being ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, LSG retained Mayank for INR 11 crore. He is playing his first match of IPL 2025 after missing the first nine matches for LSG due to injury. Mayank has been brought into the LSG playing XI in place of Shardul Thakur.

Mayank took the main wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya and conceded 40 runs in 4 overs on his return to competitive cricket.

IPL 2025, MI vs LSG: Toss, Playing XIs, Substitutes

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mayank Yadav returned to the LSG playing XI in place of Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians made two changes, bringing in Karn Sharma for Mitchell Santner and debutant Corbin Bosch for Vignesh Puthur.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Impact Substitutes

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh