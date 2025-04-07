IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Indian Cricketer To...

Virat Kohli on Monday became the first Indian to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket during the 20th match of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 36-year-old Kohli, who opened the innings for RCB, reached the milestone when he touched 17 runs during his innings with the superb cover drive against Trent Boult in the third over of the innings.

Overall, Virat is the fifth batter in the world to complete 13,000 T20 runs after Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard.

Most Runs In T20s

14562 - Chris Gayle

13610 - Alex Hales

13557 - Shoaib Malik

13537 - Kieron Pollard

13001* - Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Kohli also became the second-fastest batter after West Indies legend Chris Gayle to complete a landmark of 13000 runs in T20s. Kohli completed 13,000 runs in 386th innings, while Gayle did it in 381 innings.

Fastest to 13,000 T20 Runs

Chris Gayle - 381 innings

Virat Kohli - 386 innings

Alex Hales - 474 innings

Shoaib Malik - 487 innings

Kieron Pollard - 594 innings

Virat eventually got out to Hardik Pandya in the 15th over of the innings after scoring 67 of 42 with the help of 8 boundaries and 2 sixes.