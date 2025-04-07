IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Indian Cricketer To...
Virat Kohli scripted history during the 20th match of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Trending Photos
Virat Kohli on Monday became the first Indian to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket during the 20th match of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The 36-year-old Kohli, who opened the innings for RCB, reached the milestone when he touched 17 runs during his innings with the superb cover drive against Trent Boult in the third over of the innings.
Overall, Virat is the fifth batter in the world to complete 13,000 T20 runs after Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard.
Most Runs In T20s
14562 - Chris Gayle
13610 - Alex Hales
13557 - Shoaib Malik
13537 - Kieron Pollard
13001* - Virat Kohli
Meanwhile, Kohli also became the second-fastest batter after West Indies legend Chris Gayle to complete a landmark of 13000 runs in T20s. Kohli completed 13,000 runs in 386th innings, while Gayle did it in 381 innings.
Fastest to 13,000 T20 Runs
Chris Gayle - 381 innings
Virat Kohli - 386 innings
Alex Hales - 474 innings
Shoaib Malik - 487 innings
Kieron Pollard - 594 innings
Virat eventually got out to Hardik Pandya in the 15th over of the innings after scoring 67 of 42 with the help of 8 boundaries and 2 sixes.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv