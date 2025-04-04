Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th match of the IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5, Saturday. Ahead of their important clash against Delhi Capitals, CSK have suffered a major blow as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is a doubtful starter for the team's game at Chepauk.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, five-time IPL winner MS Dhoni is likely to captain CSK in Match 17 of the IPL 2025 against Delhi if Gaikwad doesn't recover in time.

Gaikwad was hit on his unprotected elbow against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati last Sunday after stepping out to Tushar Deshpande and missing the ball in the second over in CSK's run chase. Though Gaikwad did continue to bat after getting treatment on the field and scored his second half-century of the season, he remains a doubtful starter for the clash against Delhi at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"Yeah, we're hoping he [Gaikwad] is going to try and have a bat today for training. And, yeah, it [elbow] is still a little bit sore, but it's improving every day. So, we're very hopeful that he'll be fine for tomorrow," Mike Hussey, CSK's batting coach, said at his press conference on the eve of the match against DC.

Asked about who will lead CSK in case Gaikwad isn’t fit, Hussey said, "I don't think we've actually thought about that [captaincy] too much. Well, I haven't thought about it too much. I'm sure Stephen Fleming [CSK head coach] and Rutu have thought about that."

"But we've got some young guy coming through. He's behind the stumps. Maybe he can do a good job. I'm not sure. He's got a bit of experience in the role, so maybe he could do it. But I'm not exactly sure, to be honest," he said in reference to Dhoni, without taking his name.

Gaikwad's absence will weaken CSK’s batting and they will have to find a new top-order batter as well. Devon Conway is the frontrunner to come in for Gaikwad and perhaps open with Rahul Tripathi, with Rachin Ravindra dropping down to No. 3. In that case, CSK will have to leave out Jamie Overton and bring in an Indian fast bowler in Anshul Kamboj.

Dhoni last captained CSK in the IPL final in 2023, when the Yellow Army defeated Gujarat Titans to lift their fifth trophy. But when the new season began, CSK appointed Gaikwad as captain.

CSK started their IPL 2025 campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians (MI) but lost the next two games against RCB and RR.