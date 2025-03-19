IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to Become First Player to Achieve Unique Triple Format Record

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a legendary figure in Indian cricket, has left an incredible mark on the sport. Under his captaincy, the Indian team achieved historic success, winning three ICC trophies: the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Dhoni has also led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles, establishing the team as one of the most dominant forces in the league. In IPL 2025, Dhoni will play his 16th season with CSK, now under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Dhoni is on the verge of setting a remarkable record in the 18th season of the IPL, one that no other cricketer is close to matching. He will become the first player to feature in 400 T20 matches, 350 ODIs, and 50 or more Test matches. Since retiring from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni concluded his career with 350 ODIs, 90 Tests, and 98 T20 Internationals. Across all T20 leagues, he has played 391 T20 matches and is just nine games away from reaching the 400-match milestone.

If Dhoni plays nine consecutive matches in IPL 2025, he will reach the 400 T20 mark on April 25 in Chennai against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a historic moment in cricket.

Although Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik have already surpassed 400 T20 appearances, Rohit with 448 Matches, and Dinesh Karthik with 412 appearances, neither of them has played over 300 ODIs, which sets Dhoni’s record apart. Rohit is poised to reach his 450th T20 match this season. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is expected to play his 400th T20 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), becoming the third Indian to reach this milestone after Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma. Virat can come close to the record of 350 ODIs in the upcoming ODIs of India against various teams before Cricket World Cup 2027.

Dhoni’s potential record of 400 T20 matches, combined with over 300 ODIs and 50-plus Tests, will solidify his legacy as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.