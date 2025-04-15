IPL 2025, PBKS VS KKR: Yuzvendra Chahal Creates History, Joins Sunil Narine In Special List

Yuzvendra Chahal scripted history with his sensational four-fer (4/28) during the 31th match of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

After restricting PBKS for 111 inside 16 overs, KKR looked set for a comfortable win reaching 60 for two in seven overs. However, Chahal led a stunning comeback for his team as he ran through KKR to hand Punjab an unlikely but thrilling 16-run win as KKR slipped to 95 all-out in 15.1 overs.

With this, the 34-year-old Chahal joined KKR legend Sunil Narine for most 4-plus wicket hauls in the IPL history.

Most 4-Plus Wicket Hauls In The IPL

8 - Yuzvendra Chahal

8 - Sunil Narine

7 - Lasith Malinga

6 - Kagiso Rabada

5 - Amit Mishra

Notably, this was Chahal’s third 4-plus wicket haul against KKR, the most by a bowler against an opponent in the IPL.

Most Wickets Against A Team In The IPL

36 - Sunil Narine vs PBKS

35 - Umesh Yadav vs PBKS

33 - Dwayne Bravo vs MI

33 - Mohit Sharma vs MI

33 - Yuzvendra Chahal vs KKR

32 - Yuzvendra Chahal vs PBKS

32 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs KKR

Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up After His Match-Winning Performance

After his match-winning performance, Yuzvendra Chahal said that he wanted to be attacking and take wickets for his side. He also mentioned that he had confidence in his abilities despite conceding 56 for 4 overs in the last match.

"It is a team effort. We wanted to be positive and we felt if we get 2-3 wickets in the powerplay then it will be good. We saw their spinners turn it and it helped us. When I bowled the first ball, it turned, Shreyas asked me if I wanted a slip, we wanted to be attacking as we had less runs and the only way we could win was by taking wickets," Chahal said at the post match presentation.

"In the last game I conceded 56 for 4 overs, but I had full confidence and backed myself and my abilities. I always have the mindset of how to get the batters out, I vary my pace and if they have to hit, they will have to make an effort," he added.

The veteran leg-spinner further said that the team's morale will be high after this thrilling win.

"When you win such a game, the team's morale will be high. It's my first man of the match for Punjab, I'm confident if I keep backing my skills and believe in myself, then I will get success," said Chahal.