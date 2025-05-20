IPL 2025 Playoffs Relocated; Harbhajan Singh Influences In Mullanpur Hosting

Following the recent decision to relocate the Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoff venues from Hyderabad and Kolkata to New Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, it has come to light that former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh played a pivotal role in securing Punjab as a host city.

Sources familiar with the matter reveal that Harbhajan Singh actively persuaded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials about the readiness of the New Chandigarh stadium to host high-profile matches amid current weather conditions.

“Harbhajan was instrumental in pushing for this move. He convinced the key decision-makers that New Chandigarh is well-prepared, not just in terms of facilities but also the enthusiasm of the local fans. His involvement extended beyond mere advocacy — he participated in venue inspections, pitch evaluations, and logistical arrangements,” a source told IANS.

Since retiring, Harbhajan, who serves as the Chief Cricketing Advisor to the Punjab Cricket Association, has been a strong advocate for bringing top-tier cricket back to Punjab, a region that has seen fewer international and IPL matches since Mohali’s decline as a primary venue.

With the completion of the modern stadium in Mullanpur, Harbhajan seized the chance to reintroduce elite-level cricket to Punjab.

The BCCI officially announced the IPL 2025 Playoffs schedule on Tuesday. After the completion of 70 thrilling league-stage matches, the action will shift to the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host Qualifier 1 on May 29, featuring the top two teams, followed by the Eliminator on May 30.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium worldwide, is set to host Qualifier 2 on June 1, where the loser of Qualifier 1 meets the Eliminator winner. The much-anticipated IPL final will take place on June 3 at the same venue.

The IPL Governing Council selected these new venues considering factors such as weather and logistical convenience.