IPL 2025: Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, And Lucknow Super Giants Announce Key Player Replacements

As the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 progresses into its crucial final phase, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have made strategic changes to their squads by announcing important player replacements due to injuries and national commitments.

Kyle Jamieson Joins PBKS, Replacing Injured Lockie Ferguson

Punjab Kings have confirmed that New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson will replace Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury. Known for his bounce and ability to strike early, Jamieson will join PBKS at a signing amount of INR 2 Crore. This move aims to bolster PBKS’s pace attack as they push for a playoff spot.

Kusal Mendis Replaces Jos Buttler in Gujarat Titans Squad

Gujarat Titans have brought in Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis as a replacement for Jos Buttler, who is set to depart on May 26 for national duties following GT’s final league game against Chennai Super Kings on May 25, 2025. Mendis, an experienced international campaigner, joins the squad for INR 75 Lakh and is expected to bring stability to the middle order as GT eyes a strong finish to the season.

The Lankan _ is now a Titan! _#TitansFam, say hello to our latest addition, Kusal Mendis who will replace Jos Buttler from 26th May onwards! _ pic.twitter.com/NxLFCQfsIx — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 15, 2025

LSG Signs William O’Rourke to Replace Injured Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants have named William O’Rourke, another talented New Zealand pacer, as a replacement for Mayank Yadav, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. O’Rourke, known for his raw pace and bounce, has been signed at a reserve price of INR 3 Crore. This move comes as a key addition to LSG’s bowling department during a critical stage of the league.

Fast and Furious! Kiwi pacer Will O'Rourke joins the Super Giants family! _



He replaces Mayank Yadav who is set to miss the rest of the season due to injury. pic.twitter.com/Gq8YKY8oTs — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2025

These replacements could prove to be vital for their respective teams as the race to the playoffs intensifies. With international experience and fresh energy being added to the squads, fans can expect more thrilling action in the remainder of IPL 2025.