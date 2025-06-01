IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: PBKS vs MI – Weather Holds The Key In High-Stakes Clash

The highly anticipated IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is underway at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first, but the match faces a potential hurdle as dark clouds loom large, threatening an interruption due to rain.

Ahmedabad Weather Forecast

Temperature: Around 36°C at the time of the toss (8:00 PM IST), gradually cooling through the night.

Rain Probability: A 30% chance of rain, with possible showers expected after midnight, according to Weather.com.

Humidity: Roughly 50%, which could lead to dew on the surface during the second innings.

Conditions: Partly cloudy, with a mostly dry evening expected, but the current overcast conditions remain concerning.

Match Halted Due to Rain – What Happens If It’s Washed Out?

With the match momentarily stopped due to rain, fans are eager to know what the outcome will be if the game is abandoned. As per IPL rules, Punjab Kings will advance to the final in case of a no-result, thanks to their higher finish in the league stage with 19 points and a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) compared to Mumbai Indians.

Extra Time Provision for Rain-Delayed Playoffs

The BCCI and IPL Governing Council have implemented up to 120 minutes of extra time for playoff fixtures to accommodate potential weather delays. This rule, in effect since May 20, allows flexibility in completing rain-affected matches.

Clause 13.7.3 of IPL Playing Conditions:

Up to 2 hours of extra time is permitted.

Time-outs and shortened innings breaks may be used.

Super Over changeover (10 minutes) is excluded from extra time.

No Reserve Day for Qualifier 2

Unlike the IPL final, Qualifier 2 does not have a reserve day. Therefore, if the match is washed out and cannot resume within the allotted extra time, Punjab Kings will progress to the IPL 2025 Final, where they will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

High Stakes, High Tension

With a spot in the final on the line, PBKS aim to make history, while MI chase yet another championship appearance. Both sides will hope the rain stays away long enough to decide the contest on the field.