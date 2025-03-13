IPL 2025: Rahul Dravid Attends Rajasthan Royals' Pre-Season Camp On Crutches, Wins Hearts - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid, who sustained a leg injury while playing in a local league match, attended the team's IPL 2025 pre-season training session in Jaipur. This was Dravid's first appearance at the Rajasthan Royals' camp before the start of IPL 2025 season.

In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals, Dravid was seen arriving in a golf cart before switching to crutches for mobility. Despite his left leg secured in a medical walking boot, Dravid was actively involved in the session.

The 52-year-old shook hands with players, before engaging in discussions with Royals batter Riyan Parag. Dravid also shared a moment with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was seen demonstrating shadow shots while seeking the legendary batter's advice.

Seated with crutches in hand, Dravid closely observed the entire session on Wednesday, which showed his commitment for the franchise.

Rajasthan Royals had earlier confirmed that Dravid suffered the injury while playing.

"Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur," posted Rajasthan Royals in 'X' with a photo of Dravid.

How Did Rahul Dravid Get Injured?

Rahul Dravid injured his left calf muscle while batting for Vijaya Cricket Club against Jayanagar Cricketers in the Karnataka State Cricket Association Group I, Division 2 semifinal for the Sri Nassur Memorial Shield Last week.

Former India head coach, who was playing alongside his 16-year-old son Anvay, appeared in discomfort just two deliveries into his innings after reportedly pulling a calf muscle.

Despite the pain, Dravid battled on, scoring 43 off 66 balls in a crucial fourth-wicket stand with Anvay. However, Vijaya CC eventually lost the match.

Earlier, Dravid marked his first club appearance in 13 years in a league match. There, he partnered with Anvay, who impressed with a 60-ball 58, while Dravid chipped in with 10 runs.

Notably, Dravid was appointed as Rajasthan Royals' head coach after his successful stint as India’s head coach from 2022 to 2024, which culminated in their T20 World Cup victory.

Dravid will work closely with captain Sanju Samson and director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara as Rajasthan Royals aim to win their second IPL title.