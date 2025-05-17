IPL 2025: Rain Threat Looms Over RCB vs KKR Clash In Bengaluru Tonight

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume today, Saturday, May 17, with a high-stakes match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, weather conditions pose a significant threat to the uninterrupted conduct of the game.

Weather Forecast for Bengaluru – May 17, 2025

According to the latest forecasts, Bengaluru is expected to experience cloudy skies with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm this afternoon. The high temperature is anticipated to be around 87°F (31°C), with a low of 70°F (21°C).

AccuWeather reports a strong possibility of heavy thunderstorms during both the afternoon and evening, casting further doubt over an uninterrupted match.

India Today

Match Impact and Playoff Implications

RCB currently holds the second position on the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points from 11 matches, while KKR is placed sixth. A victory for RCB would confirm their place in the playoffs, whereas KKR must win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

In the event of a washout, both teams would share a point each. This outcome would still benefit RCB, potentially securing their playoff berth, but would be a significant setback for KKR's playoff aspirations.

What to Expect

Match Timing: The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST.

Weather Outlook: High chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Given the current weather predictions, fans and teams should be prepared for potential delays or interruptions. Organizers are likely to keep a close watch on the weather and make necessary arrangements to ensure the match proceeds smoothly, if conditions permit.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood