IPL 2025: RCB Sign Zimbabwe Pacer As Replacement For Star Fast Bowler

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have brought in Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a temporary replacement for South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi, who will depart for national duties ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on June 11.

Muzarabani Joins RCB for ₹75 Lakh

The 28-year-old Muzarabani has been roped in for ₹75 Lakh and will be available to RCB from May 26, 2025, as confirmed by an IPL release. However, it is important to note that Muzarabani’s inclusion is temporary and he will not be eligible for retention in the IPL 2026 season.

“6 feet 8 inches tall, 28-year-old Zimbabwean speedster - Blessing Muzarabani has been announced as RCB’s temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi who returns to South Africa on the 26th!” RCB shared in an Instagram post.

Ngidi to Return for One Last Game

Despite his upcoming departure, Ngidi will be available for RCB’s next fixture on May 23 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The South African pacer, who was signed for ₹1 crore, has made a strong impact in his lone appearance this season, picking up 3 wickets for 30 runs at an economy of 7.50. The 28-year-old will leave the franchise on May 26 to join South Africa’s squad for the WTC final preparations.

RCB Aiming for Top Two Finish

RCB have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs and will be looking to finish in the top two by winning their remaining league games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. The addition of Muzarabani is expected to provide valuable pace-bowling depth heading into the crucial knockout stages.

Who is Blessing Muzarabani?

Blessing Muzarabani is a right-arm fast bowler from Zimbabwe, known for his height and bounce. He has a decent international record, having featured in:

- 70 T20Is, claiming 78 wickets

- 55 ODIs

- 12 Test matches

His experience on the international stage and ability to extract bounce could prove beneficial for RCB, especially on surfaces that assist pace.

IPL’s Rule on Temporary Replacements

Following the one-week suspension of IPL 2025, the BCCI allowed teams to sign temporary foreign replacements under special rules. These players:

Are only eligible for the remainder of the tournament

Cannot be retained for IPL 2026

Must register afresh for the IPL Player Auction 2026

The IPL clarified: “Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year.”