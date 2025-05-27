Advertisement
IPL 2025: RCB Star Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Batter In World To...

The 36-year-old Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, needed just 24 runs heading into the game and he achieved the milestone with ease.

May 27, 2025
IPL 2025: RCB Star Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Batter In World To... Pic credit: X (Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli scripted history during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Virat became the first player to score 9,000 T20 runs for a single franchise - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 36-year-old Kohli, who has been with RCB since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, needed just 24 runs heading into the game and he achieved the milestone with ease. 

Kohli has scored 8,579 runs and counting for RCB in the IPL, along with 424 runs in the now-defunct Champions League T20.

Most Runs For A Team In Men’s T20s

9000* - Virat Kohli for RCB
6060 - Rohit Sharma for MI
5934 - James Vince for Hampshire
5528 - Suresh Raina for CSK
5314 - MS Dhoni for CSK

