IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Creates History, Joins Rohit Sharma In THIS Elite List

Virat Kohli on Saturday scripted history during the opening match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.



After taking the field in the IPL 2025 season opener, Virat became the third Indian player to play 400 T20 matches. RCB star Kohli joined Rohit Sharma (448) and Dinesh Karthik (412) in the elite list of Indian players, who have featured in 400-plus T20s.



Out of his 400 T20s, the 36-year-old Kohli has played 268 matches for RCB, 127 for India and five for Delhi.



Notably, Kohli is the only player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to have played all seasons for one team - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He is also IPL's highest run-scorer and the only one with more than 8000 runs with eight centuries and 55 fifties.



RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 Match Info

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening game of the IPL 2025 in Kolkata on Saturday.



Notably, this is for the first time KKR are facing RCB in the opening match of an IPL season since 2008.



Meanwhile, Patidar has replaced Faf du Plessis as RCB skipper, while Ajinkya Rahane took over from Shreyas Iyer, who led KKR to their third IPL title last year.



Playing XIs:



Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Suyansh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.



Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.



Impact Subs



Kolkata Knight Riders: Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia



Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh