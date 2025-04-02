Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2880634https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ipl-2025-sanjiv-goenka-s-fiery-exchange-with-rishabh-pant-after-lsg-s-defeat-sparks-outrage-among-fans-video-goes-viral-watch-2880634.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Sanjiv Goenka’s Fiery Exchange With Rishabh Pant After LSG’s Defeat Sparks Outrage Among Fans, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Rishabh Pant and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's heated exchange during IPL 2025 sparked controversy, highlighting tensions within the team.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2025, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IPL 2025: Sanjiv Goenka’s Fiery Exchange With Rishabh Pant After LSG’s Defeat Sparks Outrage Among Fans, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) found themselves in hot water once again as they succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Stadium in IPL 2025. Despite a promising squad, LSG’s batting lineup faltered, posting a modest 171/7—an easy chase for PBKS, who cruised to victory. The loss sent LSG tumbling down the points table, raising concerns about the team’s form and leadership under Rishabh Pant.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Confirms Relationship With Sophie Shine: Former Indian Cricketer Finds Love Again

Rishabh Pant Under Fire as LSG’s Struggles Continue

Rishabh Pant, LSG’s blockbuster Rs 27 crore signing and captain, has been far from his best this season. With a meager 17 runs across three innings, the star wicketkeeper-batsman is under immense scrutiny from fans and analysts alike. His lackluster performances, coupled with questionable captaincy decisions, have put LSG in a precarious position.

While Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have shown glimpses of brilliance, the team’s overall batting woes remain a significant concern. LSG desperately need their big guns to fire if they wish to turn their campaign around.

Sanjiv Goenka’s Animated Discussion with Pant Sparks Backlash

Amid the team’s struggles, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an intense post-match discussion with Rishabh Pant on the field. The confrontation quickly drew comparisons to last year’s controversy involving KL Rahul, where Goenka’s heated interaction with the former LSG captain reportedly played a role in Rahul’s exit from the franchise.

Goenka was also spotted in deep conversation with PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, fueling speculation about potential recruitment strategies. Social media exploded with reactions, with many criticizing Goenka’s public approach toward Pant.

Fans React: ‘Boycott Abusive Bosses’ Trends on Social Media

The incident triggered a wave of reactions on Twitter, with hashtags like #SanjivGoenka, #LSGvsPBKS, and #BoycottAbusiveBosses trending. Fans expressed their discontent over Goenka’s authoritative style, urging players to push back against undue pressure from franchise owners.

LSG’s Road Ahead: Can They Rebound?

With two defeats in three games, LSG need a quick turnaround. Their bowling attack, already weakened by injuries to Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep, and Shamar Joseph, has struggled to contain opposition batters. Pant, now under even more pressure, must find form both as a batsman and a leader.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant admitted:

"We were 20-25 runs short. Still assessing conditions at our home ground. It’s tough when you lose early wickets, but every player is giving their best. We need to learn from this game and move forward."

LSG fans will be hoping for a strong response when their team takes the field next. However, if the losing streak continues, tensions between Goenka and Pant could escalate further, leading to an uncertain future for the franchise’s leadership.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

IPL 2025Rishabh PantSanjiv GoenkaRishabh Pant vs Sanjiv GoenkaRishabh Pant IPL 2025 controversySanjiv Goenka Rishabh Pant argumentLSG vs PBKS match highlightslucknow super giants vs punjab kingsIPL 2025 latest newsRishabh Pant viral videoSanjiv Goenka IPL controversyIPL 2025 trending momentsRishabh Pant LSG dressing room clashLSG team owner controversyIPL 2025 heated argumentsLucknow Super Giants poor performancePBKS vs LSG match reportRishabh Pant captaincy debateIPL 2025 shocking incidentsLSG team strugglesPunjab Kings latest updatesIPL team management issuesRishabh Pant IPL captaincySanjiv Goenka viral momentLSG dressing room tensionPunjab Kings match performanceIPL 2025 team owner reactionsRishabh Pant match analysisLucknow Super Giants social media buzzLSG vs PBKS Match PredictionIPL 2025 breaking newsRishabh Pant latest performanceIPL 2025 most controversial moments
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK