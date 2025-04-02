IPL 2025: Sanjiv Goenka’s Fiery Exchange With Rishabh Pant After LSG’s Defeat Sparks Outrage Among Fans, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) found themselves in hot water once again as they succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Stadium in IPL 2025. Despite a promising squad, LSG’s batting lineup faltered, posting a modest 171/7—an easy chase for PBKS, who cruised to victory. The loss sent LSG tumbling down the points table, raising concerns about the team’s form and leadership under Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant Under Fire as LSG’s Struggles Continue

Rishabh Pant, LSG’s blockbuster Rs 27 crore signing and captain, has been far from his best this season. With a meager 17 runs across three innings, the star wicketkeeper-batsman is under immense scrutiny from fans and analysts alike. His lackluster performances, coupled with questionable captaincy decisions, have put LSG in a precarious position.

While Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh have shown glimpses of brilliance, the team’s overall batting woes remain a significant concern. LSG desperately need their big guns to fire if they wish to turn their campaign around.

Sanjiv Goenka’s Animated Discussion with Pant Sparks Backlash

Amid the team’s struggles, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an intense post-match discussion with Rishabh Pant on the field. The confrontation quickly drew comparisons to last year’s controversy involving KL Rahul, where Goenka’s heated interaction with the former LSG captain reportedly played a role in Rahul’s exit from the franchise.

Goenka was also spotted in deep conversation with PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, fueling speculation about potential recruitment strategies. Social media exploded with reactions, with many criticizing Goenka’s public approach toward Pant.

Fans React: ‘Boycott Abusive Bosses’ Trends on Social Media

The incident triggered a wave of reactions on Twitter, with hashtags like #SanjivGoenka, #LSGvsPBKS, and #BoycottAbusiveBosses trending. Fans expressed their discontent over Goenka’s authoritative style, urging players to push back against undue pressure from franchise owners.

LSG’s Road Ahead: Can They Rebound?

With two defeats in three games, LSG need a quick turnaround. Their bowling attack, already weakened by injuries to Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep, and Shamar Joseph, has struggled to contain opposition batters. Pant, now under even more pressure, must find form both as a batsman and a leader.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant admitted:

"We were 20-25 runs short. Still assessing conditions at our home ground. It’s tough when you lose early wickets, but every player is giving their best. We need to learn from this game and move forward."

LSG fans will be hoping for a strong response when their team takes the field next. However, if the losing streak continues, tensions between Goenka and Pant could escalate further, leading to an uncertain future for the franchise’s leadership.