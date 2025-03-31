IPL 2025: Sanju Samson Joins Elite Club, Moves Past MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings suffered their second consecutive defeat in IPL 2025, losing their debut match in Guwahati against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals secured their first victory of the season after two back-to-back losses.

Rajasthan Royals' captain, Sanju Samson, has not led the team in three matches due to his injury concerns. Riyan Parag is leading as captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the absence of Sanju. While Sanju Samson is playing as an impact player, he is still breaking records.

Sanju Samson showcased his power-hitting abilities in the RR vs. CSK match on March 30. He surpassed MS Dhoni in the process, with a massive six in the game, taking his tally to 342 sixes in T20 cricket, surpassing Dhoni’s 341 sixes. Samson achieved this feat in just 285 innings, whereas Dhoni took 349 innings to reach his mark.

Samson now holds the fourth position among Indian cricketers with the most sixes in T20 cricket. Suryakumar Yadav is just ahead of him with 347 sixes. The top two spots belong to two of India’s greatest cricketers: Rohit Sharma, who leads the chart with 525 sixes, followed by Virat Kohli with 420 sixes. The gap between the top two and the chasing pack remains significant, making it tough for the others to surpass them anytime soon.

The real battle is unfolding between Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and MS Dhoni, as their six-hitting records remain closely contested. However, with Dhoni now batting lower down the order and facing fewer deliveries, Samson and Surya, who play in the top order for their respective IPL teams, have a strong chance of pulling ahead.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has traveled to the Centre of Excellence to receive clearance from the BCCI, aiming to return as a full-time player for the Rajasthan Royals' next match. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav remains fit and continues to shine for the Mumbai Indians.