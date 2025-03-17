IPL 2025 Setback: 3 Key Chennai Super Kings Players Missing From Squad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been one of the most consistent and successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having secured five IPL titles in 10 IPL Finals. With the much-anticipated Tata IPL 2025 just around the corner, CSK fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing their team in action. However, the squad announcement for the new season has confirmed that three key players from the 2024 squad- Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, and Daryl Mitchell will not be part of the team this year. Their absence will undoubtedly leave a noticeable gap in the squad.

1. Mustafizur Rahman

The Bangladeshi left-arm pacer was a key figure in CSK’s 2024 campaign, especially with the new ball. Known for his deceptive cutters and ability to control the run flow at the death, He played 9 matches for CSK and took 14 wickets with an average of 22.71 and a strike rate of 14.70.



2. Tushar Deshpande

Tushar Deshpande emerged as one of CSK’s most reliable Indian pacers in recent seasons. His knack for picking up wickets during the powerplay and at the death made him a valuable asset. His impressive performances in the 2024 season highlighted his growth as a bowler under MS Dhoni’s leadership, but the management released him before the mega-auction of 2025, and the Rajasthan Royals picked him in the auction.

3. Daryl Mitchell

The New Zealand all-rounder brought balance to CSK’s middle order with his ability to stabilize the innings and accelerate when needed. His all-round capabilities, including his part-time bowling, provided Dhoni with additional flexibility. Mitchell’s absence will weaken CSK’s middle order and reduce the all-rounder depth that has been a hallmark of their success.



As CSK gears up for Tata IPL 2025, the challenge will be to fill the void left by these seasoned performers. The team management will need to rely on emerging talent and strategic planning to maintain their competitive edge.



Chennai Super Kings (CSk) Squad For IPL 2025:-

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth