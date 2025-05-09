IPL 2025: Special Train To Carry Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals Players From Dharamshala Amid Escalating Border Tensions

In an unprecedented move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has arranged a special train to transport the players and support staff of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) from Dharamshala to Delhi after the IPL 2025 match between the two teams in the city was cancelled midway on Thursday.

According to an ANI report, the decision from the BCCI was taken in light of the prevailing situation in Himachal Pradesh and the logistical challenges that followed the abrupt cancellation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between the two sides.

The report added that around 300 people -- including players, support staff, and broadcasters -- will be boarding the special train to ensure a smooth and secure transit.

Meanwhile, the CPRO of Northern Railways also confirmed the development.

"A special train to carry IPL teams of Punjab & Delhi will run tomorrow from Pathankot - Delhi. Timing & routes not disclosed due to security reasons," said CPRO, Northern Railways in a statement.

Notably, Dharamsala's lone airport and the ones in neighbouring Kangra and Chandigarh are closed for operation right now as part of precautionary measures to thwart Pakistani attacks.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Called Off

Notably, the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday was cancelled midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot amid the escalating tensions on the India-Pakistan border.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Punjab Kings were 122 for 1 in 10.1 overs when the match was called off.

Prabhsimran Singh was batting at 50 off 28 balls while his opening partner Priyansh Arya made 70 off 34 balls before getting dismissed by pacer T Natarajan when proceedings came to a halt.

With the cancellation of Thursday's match, it is not clear whether IPL 2025 will proceed any further. It has been learnt that a BCCI meeting is currently in progress amid security concerns raised by the participating foreign players.