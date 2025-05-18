IPL 2025 Super Sunday: Today’s Matches Could Make Or Break RCB, PBKS, GT, and DC - Check How?



As the IPL 2025 league stage nears its end, Sunday’s double-header on May 18 promises to reshape the playoff race. With only a few matches left, today’s outcomes could confirm or complicate qualification chances for several teams.

In the afternoon clash, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Jaipur. RR is already out of playoff contention, but a win from them could majorly impact the top-four battle. If RR defeats PBKS, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will officially qualify for the playoffs. PBKS, sitting strong with 15 points, are aiming to break their decade-long playoff drought, last seen in 2014.

The evening game features Delhi Capitals (DC) against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. GT, with 16 points, is on the verge of securing its place in the top four. A win today would do exactly that and also take RCB through. For DC, the match is do-or-die. A loss would all but end their chances.

Here’s how the playoff picture could change today:

If PBKS beat RR & GT beat DC — PBKS, RCB, and GT will qualify

If PBKS beat RR & DC beat GT — No team will officially qualify yet

If RR beats PBKS — RCB qualify immediately

If GT beats DC — RCB & GT qualify

Every result matters. For teams like DC and PBKS, it’s all about survival. For GT and RCB, today could bring relief. And for fans? Expect twists, tension, and nail-biting finishes.

Squads:

RR vs PBKS Squads

Rajasthan Royal Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Sanju Samson, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Nandre Burger, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ashok Sharma

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Yash Thakur, Kyle Jamieson, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

DC vs GT Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Ishant Sharma