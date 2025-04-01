IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Creates History; Becomes Fifth Indian After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To...

Star India and Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav created history during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31, Monday.

Suryakumar, who came to bat at No. 4, scored 27 not out off 9 with the help of 2 sixes and 3 boundaries as Mumbai Indians chased down KKR's 117-run target in just 12.5 overs to register their first win of the IPL 2025.

During his quickfire knock, Suryakumar Yadav became the fifth Indian batter to cross the 8000-run mark in the T20s. Before Suryakumar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina were the four Indian batters to score 8000 or more runs in the 20-over format.

Suryakumar, who is current India captain in the shortest format, has 8007 runs in 288 innings at an average of 34.21 and a strike rate of 152.28.

The 34-year-old Surya has scored 3137 runs for Mumbai Indians and 2634 have come for India in the T20Is. The attacking batter also has 1552 runs for Mumbai in domestic cricket, with the remaining 684 runs coming for KKR.

Indian Batters With More Than 8000 T20 Runs

Virat Kohli - 12,976

Rohit Sharma - 11,851

Shikhar Dhawan - 9,797

Suresh Raina - 8,654

Suryakumar Yadav - 8,007

Meanwhile, Suryakumar also became the second quickest (in terms of balls) to complete 8000 T20 runs behind Andre Russell, who took 4749 balls to score 8000 runs. Suryakumar completed the milestone in 5256 balls.

After their win against KKR, the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will now face Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2025 match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.