IPL 2025 Suspended Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions? Media Reports Claim This

Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, questions are being raised about the future of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Several media reports have claimed that BCCI is mulling cancellation. News Agency IANS has mentioned that BCCI sources have told the agency that "IPL to be suspended, BCCI will issue a detailed information anytime soon."

If this decision is taken, it will come in the wake of escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, following cross-border strikes and retaliatory drone attacks over the past 48 hours. If this happens, it will mark the first mid-season suspension of the IPL since the COVID-19 crisis in 2021.

Dharamsala Scare Triggers Urgent Action

The tipping point came on Thursday night when the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash in Dharamsala was abandoned mid-game. Initially attributed to a power failure, the situation quickly turned serious after air raid alerts were issued in nearby Pathankot, barely 100 km from the stadium. With fans evacuated, floodlights failing, and panic spreading in the dressing rooms, especially among foreign players, the security alarm could no longer be ignored.

“Players were visibly shaken,” a source told the Indian Express. “There was panic inside the dressing rooms. Some overseas players are already making arrangements to fly out.”

Border Tensions Spill Into Cricket Grounds

The ongoing Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to a deadly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, has led to a spike in military escalations along the western border. With Pakistan reportedly retaliating through drone attacks, the risk of spillover into civilian and public zones, including sports venues, has grown exponentially.

IPL in Flux: All Options Were on the Table

Even before the official confirmation, the BCCI was known to weigh multiple contingency plans. Options included relocating matches to the safer southern cities or hosting games without fans in bio-secure environments. But the unpredictable security landscape left organisers with no real alternative. “The board had to act responsibly,” a BCCI insider was quoted by Cricbuzz. “We couldn’t risk the lives of players, fans, or staff. The optics of continuing a cricket carnival while the nation is on high alert didn’t sit right either.”

Impact on Teams, Travel and International Relations

With air travel to and from Dharamsala suspended, and team buses rerouted for safety, logistical nightmares compounded the issue. Meanwhile, overseas players have begun voicing concerns about their security, prompting their respective boards to initiate dialogue with the BCCI.

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scheduled for Friday in Lucknow, was also under review before the decision to suspend the tournament was taken. BCCI Chairman Arun Dhumal and Secretary Devajit Saikia remained tight-lipped throughout the crisis but are expected to release a formal statement soon.

What’s Next for IPL 2025?

With the season originally scheduled to conclude on May 25, the suspension raises questions about potential rescheduling or cancellation. Sources suggest a revised window may be explored later in the year, depending on how the geopolitical situation unfolds.