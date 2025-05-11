IPL 2025 Suspension: Overseas Players Fly Out Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Overseas players of the most franchises have left India after the suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for a week amid the India-Pakistan border tension.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended on Friday, a day after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala was called off after just 10.1 overs of play in the first innings, due to air and drone strikes from Pakistan causing blackouts in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, all of which are held near the hill station.

The tournament had completed 58 games, with 12 matches left to be played in the league stage and followed by the playoffs.

With the tournament suspended, the players and support staff from various franchises have started returning to their cities and countries.

"Our players and extended staff have safely returned to Bengaluru and are now homebound to their respective cities and countries," RCB said in a statement.

"We're deeply grateful for the swift coordination and support from the BCCI, local authorities, and the police who made this possible," it added.

The likes of Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Philip Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Lungi Ngidi, and Nuwan Thushara were the foreign players for the franchise.

Among the RCB overseas support staff are head coach Andy Flower, bowling coach Adam Griffith, Director of Cricket Operations Mo Bobat, team physio Evan Speechly, and analyst Freddie Wilde.

Like RCB, most of the overseas players from other teams also flew out on Saturday, while a few others opted to stay back for the time being.

Previously on Friday, a special Vande Bharat train brought both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) players and support staff members, as well as match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members, operations staff and other key personnel, safely to New Delhi from Dharamshala.

As soon as the game between PBKS and DC was called off, players and support staff members of both teams, as well as other personnel working around the game in Dharamshala, headed back to their respective hotels safely under tight security.

With Dharamshala being a no-fly zone, just like other North Indian cities, the BCCI and Indian Railways ensured that everyone struck in Dharamshala would travel to Jalandhar in buses, and board their train to New Delhi.

Everyone who reached New Delhi on Friday have left for their homes in respective cities in India and abroad.