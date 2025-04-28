IPL 2025: Teams Should Fear Mumbai Indians After Five Wins In A Row Says Piyush Chawla

Former India spinner Piyush Chawla feels the rest of the teams competing for the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy should be 'scared" of five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who have revived their hopes of a playoff spot with five victories on the trot.

Since Jasprit Bumrah's return to the playing XI, Mumbai has transformed into a match-winning machine. MI extended its four-match winning streak to five with a commanding 54-run triumph in their home den, the Wankhede Stadium, against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants.

Chawla was in awe of the several match-winners Mumbai flaunts in its squad, right from the top to the bottom. After Rohit Sharma's two-match blitzkrieg ended, Ryan Rickelton took the mantle and fired a 58(32) while Suryakumar Yadav (54) continued his business of inflicting carnage with his belligerent style of play.

"If you see the number of match winners Mumbai Indians have in their squad, you start right from the beginning till number 11. Ryan Rickelton -- the knock that he played today -- we know Rohit Sharma, what he has done in the last two games," Chawla said on JioHotstar.

With the ball, Bumrah dazzled with his classic T20 variations, and Will Jacks played second fiddle with his tight line and lengths. Bumrah broke the backbone of Lucknow's attempt to gun down 216 with his sizzling four-wicket haul, while Jacks chipped in with two invaluable wickets of Nicholas Pooran and skipper Pant.

"Today, Bumrah with the ball, Will Jacks came in, and he provided those two crucial wickets. So, I think things are falling in place; whatever Hardik is doing, it's happening for the team, and that's what this team is all about," Chawla said.

"You have so many match winners in that playing XI. Today, Jasprit Bumrah came in as an impact player and what impact he has left on the game! So that's why this team is on a roll, and when Mumbai Indians are on a roll, every other team should be scared of them," he added.

With Mumbai enjoying sunshine and roses in the third spot, they will look to take their winning momentum against the struggling Rajasthan Royals and extend it to six at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday.