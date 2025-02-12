IPL 2025: THIS Multimillion Dollar Company To Own Gujarat Titans, Check Details

Gujarat Titans who won the IPL title back in the 2022 season, have announced the name of their new owners ahead of the upcoming 2025 season of cash-rich league. Torrent Group which is known for its interests in Healthcare and Energy sectors, has acquired the 67 percent stakes in Gujarat Titans from Irelia Company Pte Ltd (‘Irelia’).

As per sources, the current value of the Gujarat Titans franchise is estimated at around 7500 crore which clearly shows that the new owners, Torrent Group paid Rs 5025 crore to buy the majority of stakes.

Earlier, the CVC group bought the Gujarat-based franchise for Rs 5625 crore in BCCI’s auction in 2021. With a Rs 7500 crore valuation, GT has now become the most expensive team in IPL.

Two Titans unite for a winning partnership!



After getting the deal done, Jinal Mehta, Director, of Torrent Group, said, “It is a matter of great pride for us to welcome Gujarat Titans and millions of its passionate fans into the Torrent Group. As Sports continues to gain prominence in India, Torrent sees great potential in this rapidly growing sector. With the acquisition of a majority stake in the Gujarat Titans, we are excited to have the opportunity to elevate our fan experience and unlock new growth avenues in the years to come. We are committed to nurturing the Gujarat Titans team and creating a lasting legacy for everyone involved – our fanbase, the players and our employees. With a proven track-record of delivering high quality products and services across multiple sectors, Torrent is well-positioned to set new standards of excellence in the Sports industry through the acquisition of Gujarat Titans”.

“We are excited to announce this deal, which marks the beginning of a new chapter in India’s most popular sporting event and our team Gujarat Titans. Our participation in Indian Cricket started strongly, securing the Gujarat franchise, winning the IPL title in our first season and emerging as runners up in oursecond season. Amit Soni, Partner at CVC, added, “We are delighted to be able to partner with Torrent, one of the most respected business groups in India. We are now very pleased to welcome the Torrent Group and look forward to unlocking new avenues for growth and development for Gujarat Titans and for the IPL in the years to come”, said Siddharth Patel who is the managing partner at CVC.