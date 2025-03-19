IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in their opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Regular captain Hardik Pandya will miss the game due to a one-match suspension imposed on him from the previous season.

Hardik’s ban stems from MI’s final league stage game in IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where the team committed a third over-rate offence. As per the IPL rules, the captain faces a one-match suspension in such cases. Since MI did not qualify for the playoffs, Hardik will now serve his ban in the first game of IPL 2025.

Hardik Backs Surya as Stand-In Captain

Speaking at the pre-season press conference on March 19, Hardik confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav would lead MI in his absence. "Suryakumar Yadav is India's T20I captain. So, it is ideal for him to lead the MI team in my absence in the first game against CSK," he said.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene also confirmed that the team had received an official communication regarding Hardik’s suspension.

Surya’s Previous Captaincy Stint for MI

Suryakumar Yadav has prior experience leading Mumbai Indians, having captained the franchise in one match during the 2023 IPL season. He guided MI to victory in that game, making him a reliable choice for the leadership role in Hardik’s absence.

Hardik Feels More Confident Ahead of IPL 2025

Unlike last season, where Hardik faced backlash for replacing Rohit Sharma as MI’s captain, he appeared much more composed and confident this year. Addressing the media, he acknowledged the strong leadership presence within the squad.

"I am lucky that I have three captains playing with me Rohit, Surya & Bumrah. They always place an arm around my shoulder and are there when I need any help," Hardik stated.

MI vs CSK: A Blockbuster Opening Clash

The high-profile encounter between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, dubbed the ‘El Clasico’ of the IPL, will kick off MI’s campaign for the 2025 season. With Suryakumar Yadav at the helm for the opening game, MI fans will be eager to see how the team performs under his leadership before Hardik returns for the remainder of the season.