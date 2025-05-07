IPL 2025 To Continue As Scheduled Amid India-Pakistan Tensions And Operation Sindoor

In a major boost to cricket fans across the globe, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will continue uninterrupted, despite escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. A top BCCI source told ANI that the ongoing tournament, slated to run till May 25, remains unaffected by the recent military developments triggered by Operation Sindoor, which saw India's armed forces launch coordinated precision strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

This reassurance comes at a crucial time for cricket lovers, as the tournament nears its high-stakes playoff stage. With millions of viewers glued to the action every evening, any disruption to the IPL would not just be a sporting setback but also a major economic jolt for stakeholders.

Operation Sindoor: Context Behind the Tensions

The decision to proceed with IPL 2025 as scheduled follows India’s retaliatory military action in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. As part of Operation Sindoor, India's Army, Navy, and Air Force worked in unison, targeting top terror leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) across strategic locations in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot.

While this marked one of the most assertive military moves by India inside Pakistani territory in over five decades, the BCCI has clarified that there is currently no threat to IPL security or scheduling, a sentiment echoed by government sources monitoring the situation.

A League That Endures: IPL’s History of Resilience

The IPL’s decision to go ahead despite the political unrest only strengthens its reputation as a tournament that adapts but never stops. This isn’t the first time IPL has had to navigate turbulent waters:

2009: Shifted to South Africa due to Indian general elections.

2014: Partially held in the UAE during election season.

2020 & 2021: COVID-19 pandemic forced relocations to the UAE.

2022: Limited venues in India due to bio-bubble restrictions.

Now in 2025, amid geopolitical turmoil, the tournament continues to symbolize the spirit of cricketing continuity, resilience, and fan-first commitment.

Gujarat Titans Edge Mumbai Indians in a Rain-Hit Thriller

While geopolitical headlines dominated the day, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) served up a classic at the Wankhede Stadium, delivering a last-ball finish that captured the essence of IPL drama.

MI posted a modest 155/8, anchored by a fluent 71-run stand between Will Jacks (53 off 35) and Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 24). GT’s bowling unit, led by Sai Kishore (2/34), kept the scoring in check, with key contributions from Siraj, Krishna, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, and Gerald Coetzee.

In response, GT had their share of rollercoaster moments. Shubman Gill (43 off 46) and Jos Buttler (30 off 27) stitched a vital 72-run partnership to keep their side afloat. But just as GT looked set, rain halted play in the 14th over. At that point, GT led under the DLS method.

Post-rain, the tide turned with Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) and Trent Boult (2/22) dismantling the top order, reducing GT to 132/6 by the 18th over during another rain interruption. When play resumed, the revised target was 147, with one final over left.

Enter Rahul Tewatia (11)* and Gerald Coetzee (12) — who held their nerve to clinch victory off the final ball, snatching a three-wicket win and ending MI’s six-match winning streak.

Points Table Shake-Up and Key Takeaways



With this win, Gujarat Titans now top the IPL 2025 table with 16 points (8 wins, 3 losses), while MI drop to fourth with 14 points (7 wins, 5 losses). Shubman Gill, who orchestrated GT’s run chase, was named Player of the Match for his composed innings.