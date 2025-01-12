IPL 2025 To Kickoff On March 21, Final To Be Played On THIS Date

The much-awaited Indian Premier League 2025 will start from March 21, according to BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla. While talking to India Today, Shukla confirmed the date of the IPL 2025. The final game of the IPL 2025 will be played on May 25. Earlier, the 2024 edition of the IPL started on March 22 and the final transpired on May 26 with KKR winning the trophy.

Previously, the IPL 2025 mega auction saw a total of 182 players getting sold for a massive amount of Rs 639.15 crore in a two-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. India's star player Rishabh Pant came out as the most expensive player in IPL history after being sold for Rs 27 crore, followed by Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 corer), and Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 23.75 crore). The likes of David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Former India skipper MS Dhoni was also retained by the CSK under the uncapped player category.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia became the secretary and treasurer, respectively at the BCCI Special General Meeting. The duo replaced the likes of Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar who vacated their posts.

Jay Shah ended up becoming the ICC chairman last month while Shelar resigned and took oath as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government. Talking about the newly made BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia comes from a multifaceted background that includes a career in cricket, law, and administration. Saikia also played four matches between 1990 and 1991 as a first-class cricketer where he managed to collect 53 runs and take 9 dismissals.

Back in 2016, Saikia entered into cricket administration as he became one of the six vice presidents of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA). He also went on to become the secretary of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) in 2019.