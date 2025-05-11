IPL 2025 To Resume From May 16, Final Likely On May 30: Report

IPL 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to resume the suspended Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season from May 16, with the final likely scheduled for May 30, according to a report by The Indian Express. The decision comes after a week-long suspension triggered by rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

IPL 2025: Three Venues Shortlisted for Remaining Matches

The revised plan suggests that the remaining 12 matches of the season, including the four playoff fixtures, will be hosted across three venues:

- Chennai

- Bengaluru

- Hyderabad

These cities have reportedly been chosen due to their logistical readiness and security feasibility in the current scenario.

IPL 2025: BCCI to Share Schedule With Teams By Sunday Night

According to sources quoted in the Indian Express report, a revised match schedule is likely to be shared with all IPL franchises by Sunday night. A BCCI official stated, “As the IPL was suspended for a week, there is a possibility of the IPL final now being played on May 30 instead of May 25. The schedule will be sent to all teams by tonight.”

More Double-Headers Likely to Meet Deadline

With only two weeks available to finish the league, the BCCI is expected to pack the schedule with additional double-headers (two matches in a single day) to ensure that the season concludes on time.

Teams Asked to Regroup at Venues

In preparation for the resumption, the BCCI has asked all teams except Punjab Kings to report to their designated venues by Tuesday. The Punjab Kings’ schedule remains unclear, possibly due to the abandoned Dharamsala fixture.

Overseas Players to Return

Another major development is the recall of overseas players. Franchises have been instructed to coordinate with foreign cricketers who returned home during the suspension and make arrangements for their return travel to India.

IPL Chairman Confirms Resumption Plans

Earlier on Sunday, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed that the board is working aggressively to resume the tournament as soon as possible. Speaking to The Indian Express, Dhumal said, “We need to work out the venue dates and everything, and we would now be speaking to all the stakeholders, including team owners, broadcasters, and everyone involved and find a way as to how to move forward. Most importantly, we will have to consult with the government.”