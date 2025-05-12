IPL 2025 To Resume On This Date As BCCI Announces Full Schedule; Check Full Details

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will resume on May 17, 2025 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the revised schedule for the tournament.

As per the revised schedule, a total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues and the final of the IPL 2025 will be played on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.

Earlier, the IPL 2025 was suspended on Friday, May 10, a day after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala was called off after just 10.1 overs of play in the first innings, due to escalating tension between India and Pakistan.