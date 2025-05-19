IPL 2025: Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Miss SRH vs LSG Game

In a season already riddled with disappointments, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been handed yet another setback ahead of their clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025. Their explosive opener, Travis Head, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Confirming the development, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori said, “Travis is coming in tomorrow morning. He actually had COVID, so he couldn’t travel earlier. We’ll assess how he is after he arrives.” With just 7 points from 11 games, SRH’s campaign is already over, but the absence of Head further dents any hope of salvaging pride in their remaining fixtures.

Travis Head's Struggles in IPL 2025: From Hero to Underwhelming

After his stellar run in IPL 2024, where he smashed 567 runs at an average of 40.50 and a blistering strike rate of 191.55, Travis Head was expected to be a cornerstone for SRH’s title challenge this season. However, the left-hander has failed to replicate that form in IPL 2025, managing only 289 runs in 11 matches at an average of 28.10, with a still-healthy strike rate of 156.11.

While his aggression remained intact, Head’s inability to anchor innings or deliver consistent starts severely impacted SRH’s top order. His rare half-centuries offered glimpses of his talent, but the lack of momentum and rhythm stood out glaringly this season.

SRH's Campaign in IPL 2025: A Season to Forget

After reaching the final last year, expectations were high for the 2016 IPL champions. But this season has been a tale of missed opportunities, misfiring stars, and underwhelming performances. With just 3 wins in 11 matches, SRH are currently placed eighth on the points table — above only Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

The bowling unit has lacked the incisiveness of last year, and the batting order has collapsed under pressure far too often. Injuries, player unavailability, and form slumps have plagued them throughout the season.

What Travis Head's Absence Means for SRH vs LSG

Though SRH are out of playoff contention, their match against LSG holds immense importance for the Lucknow side. Currently at seventh place with 10 points, LSG are still in the playoff race and can’t afford a slip-up. Head’s absence will certainly be a strategic advantage for KL Rahul’s men, especially given his ability to take the game away in the Powerplay.

SRH, on the other hand, may use the opportunity to test their bench strength. A chance for younger players to step up and make a mark could breathe life into the remainder of their campaign.

WTC Final Looms: Head’s Fitness Crucial for Australia

Beyond the IPL, Travis Head’s recovery is critical for Australia, with the World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord’s just weeks away (June 11). Cricket Australia will be monitoring his health closely, as Head is a vital cog in their red-ball setup. Any lingering effects from the virus could potentially disrupt Australia’s plans for the high-stakes final.