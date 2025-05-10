IPL 2025 Update: New Zealand Cricketers Return Home As Tournament Suspended Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended for a week amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. This decision has affected several New Zealand players involved in the tournament, including Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Bevon Jacobs. These players are now returning to New Zealand as flights become available, marking a significant moment in a tournament that has captivated cricket fans worldwide.

IPL 2025 Suspended: What It Means for New Zealand Cricketers

The suspension of the IPL, cricket's most lucrative tournament, comes as India and Pakistan’s political tensions have risen to alarming levels. The five Kiwi cricketers involved in the tournament have either left India or are in the process of leaving. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the players' departure on Saturday morning, signaling a swift response to the evolving situation. The suspension, while necessary for player safety, raises questions about the future of the tournament and its impact on international players.

Alongside the active players, several prominent figures from New Zealand cricket, including former Black Caps captains Stephen Fleming and Daniel Vettori, are also returning home. Both Fleming and Vettori are leading teams in the IPL — Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively. Other New Zealand figures such as Shane Bond (Rajasthan Royals) and James Franklin (Hyderabad) are also heading back, further highlighting the extensive Kiwi involvement in the IPL.

Injuries, Departures, and Coach Vacancies

In addition to the five active players, several others have been affected by injury. Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson, both of whom were part of the IPL, have already left due to their injuries. Their departure adds to the already shifting landscape of the IPL as teams will now have to adjust to missing key players. This leaves the IPL season in a state of flux, with further complications likely to arise if the suspension extends beyond a week.

The situation has also impacted coaching and commentary roles. Former Black Caps fast bowlers Shane Bond and James Franklin, alongside cricket legends like Danny Morrison and Katey Martin, were serving in various coaching and commentary capacities during the IPL. Their swift departure underscores the depth of the disruption caused by the political tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Pakistan Super League Moves to UAE

As if the IPL suspension wasn’t enough, New Zealand players involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are also facing significant changes. On Friday, it was confirmed that the PSL will relocate its remaining matches to Dubai, UAE, due to ongoing security concerns in Pakistan. However, the league’s future has become even more uncertain, with the competition now suspended indefinitely. Kiwi players such as Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, and Daryl Mitchell, among others, are now in limbo, awaiting further developments.

Kane Williamson, while not playing, is also based in Pakistan in a non-playing capacity, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. The news that the PSL will be suspended indefinitely adds to the growing sense of unpredictability surrounding international cricket.

Uncertainty Looms Over IPL and PSL Resumption

With the IPL season hanging in the balance and just 12 regular-season games remaining, cricket fans are left wondering about the tournament’s future. If the IPL is unable to resume in the coming weeks, it could be postponed to later in 2025, especially considering India’s tour of England scheduled for June. This uncertainty has created a tense atmosphere, not only among the players but also among millions of fans who rely on the IPL for some of the world’s most exciting cricket action.

Similarly, the PSL’s indefinite suspension casts doubt on when — or if — the 2025 season will be completed. While the league’s relocation to the UAE was initially a temporary fix, the suspension now raises questions about the long-term viability of the tournament for this year.