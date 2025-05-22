IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Received 500 Missed Calls After Maiden IPL Century

The IPL 2025 has witnessed many memorable moments, but none quite as historic and heartwarming as the rise of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. In what is now being hailed as one of the greatest debut-season performances in IPL history, the left-handed batting prodigy from Bihar etched his name into the record books by becoming the youngest ever centurion in men’s T20 cricket. Facing the formidable Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Suryavanshi showcased composure beyond his years, smashing an electrifying 101 off just 38 balls. His ton, coming in a mere 35 deliveries, is now the second-fastest century in IPL history, only behind Chris Gayle’s legendary 30-ball effort in 2013.

The Call-Up: From Bench to Brilliance

Suryavanshi’s breakthrough came in Rajasthan Royals’ seventh match of the season after an unfortunate injury sidelined skipper Sanju Samson. Purchased at the IPL auction for ₹1.1 crore, the youngster had been patiently biding his time. But when the opportunity arrived, he seized it with both hands.

Since making his debut, Suryavanshi has racked up 252 runs in seven matches, displaying a rare combination of fearless shot-making and tactical awareness. But it was his maiden century that truly set the cricketing fraternity abuzz.

"I Received Over 500 Missed Calls": Suryavanshi Opens Up

In a post-match interview with Royals’ head coach Rahul Dravid, Suryavanshi shared the emotional aftermath of his record-breaking knock. “I received over 500 missed calls,” he laughed. “But I had kept my phone switched off for four days. A lot of people were trying to reach out, but I prefer to stay grounded and close to my family and a few close friends.”

He credited his success to years of focused preparation. “I’ve been preparing for 3-4 years. Things that seemed difficult have become easier with time and hard work. There’s no such thing as a natural game — you play according to what your team needs. I just focus on my strengths and try to win matches for the team,” said the young sensation in a video shared by IPL’s official channels.

Dravid's Words of Wisdom: Eyes on the Future

Even Rahul Dravid, a man not easily swayed by hype, was visibly impressed by Suryavanshi’s maturity and discipline. “It’s been a great season,” Dravid said. “Keep training, keep evolving. But remember — next year, bowlers will come more prepared. So we too need to train harder, build more skills. Well done.”

That advice encapsulates the essence of Suryavanshi’s journey — talent rooted in discipline, performance backed by preparation.

Why Vaibhav Suryavanshi Is the Future of Indian Cricket

With India’s cricketing pipeline brimming with young talent, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has catapulted himself to the front of the queue. His ability to handle pressure, adapt to situations, and stay grounded off the field has impressed fans, experts, and legends alike. Social media exploded with praise, while #Suryavanshi and #YoungestCenturion trended across platforms for days.

For Rajasthan Royals, who have a legacy of unearthing raw gems, Suryavanshi may well be their brightest discovery yet. For Indian cricket, he could be the next big thing — a player who doesn’t just entertain, but inspires.