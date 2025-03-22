Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greatest batters in IPL history and the league’s all-time leading run-scorer. His remarkable consistency and dominance against every team make him a standout performer. Among his many rivalries, his battle against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have always been intense, with Kohli often showcasing his class against one of RCB’s fiercest opponents.

Kohli's Overall Record Against KKR

Kohli has played 34 matches against KKR and has consistently delivered strong performances, maintaining an impressive average of nearly 38 and a strike rate exceeding 130. His ability to pace his innings and accelerate when required makes him a formidable performer.

Against KKR, Virat has scored 5 half-centuries and 1 century. His highest score against them came in IPL 2019, when he smashed a brilliant 100 off 58 balls at Eden Gardens, helping RCB post a big total of 213-4. RCB eventually won that match by 10 runs.

Kohli’s Performance at Eden Gardens

Eden Gardens has been a special venue for Kohli, where he has displayed some of his finest performances against KKR. His ability to build an innings and finish strongly has been evident in the historic stadium. In 12 innings, Virat has amassed 371 runs at an average of 37.10 and a strike rate of 130.18. His only century against KKR came at Eden Gardens, further cementing his legacy at the iconic venue.

Memorable Innings Against KKR

100 off 58 Balls (2019, Eden Gardens): Kohli’s only IPL century against KKR was a masterclass in stroke play. He combined precision with power, accelerating at the right moments to dismantle KKR’s bowling attack.

68 off 44 Balls (2016, Kolkata): During RCB’s dominant 2016 campaign, Kohli played a crucial match-winning knock, effortlessly chasing down a challenging total.

83 off 51 Balls (2013, Bengaluru): A vintage Kohli performance where he took on KKR’s bowlers from the outset, leading RCB to a commanding total with his aggressive stroke play.

Kohli’s Recent Form Against KKR

In the last two IPL seasons (2023 & 2024), Kohli has had mixed performances against KKR. While he has provided solid starts, KKR’s bowlers have managed to restrict him from converting those into big match-winning innings. However, with IPL 2025 on the horizon, Kohli will be determined to reclaim his dominance against KKR and make a strong statement.