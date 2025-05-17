IPL 2025: What Is Cut-Off Time For 5 Over Match Between RCB And KKR After Rain Delay In Bengaluru?

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday was delayed due to heavy rain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The toss for the RCB-KKR clash was set to take place at 7 PM IST but it was delayed due to a steady rain. Thereafter, the start of play, scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, was also delayed as it continued to rain heavily in Bengaluru.

Notably, Chinnaswamy Stadium has a brilliant drainage system which means that the match can start as soon as rain stops. There was a possibility of a full 20-over match if the match could start by 8:45 PM IST.

Meanwhile, both teams need to play a minimum five-over match for a result.

What Is Cut-Off Time For Five-Over Match?

According to the IPL playing conditions, the cut-off time for a five-over match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is 10.56 pm IST.

If the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match is abandoned due to rain, both teams will share one point each.

Position Of RCB, KKR In IPL 2025 Points Table

RCB are currently at the second spot in the standings with 16 points and a net run rate of +0.482 with eight wins from 11 games. On the other hand, KKR, currently on 11 points with two matches remaining, face a do-or-die scenario. A washout in Bengaluru could end their playoff hopes, as a shared point would mean they can only reach a maximum of 14 - likely insufficient for qualification.

Meanwhile, RCB have more breathing room; even in case of rain affecting the outcome, they still have a viable shot at making the playoffs, and potentially securing a top-two finish.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood