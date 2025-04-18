IPL 2025: What Is Cut-Off Time For RCB vs PBKS Match After Rain Delay In Bengaluru?

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday was delayed due to rain.

The toss for the RCB-PBKS clash was set to take place at 7 PM IST but it was delayed due to a steady drizzle. Thereafter, the start of play, scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, was also delayed.

Notably, Chinnaswamy Stadium has a brilliant drainage system which means that the match can start as soon as rain stops. There was a possibility of a full 20-over match if the match could start by 8:50 PM IST. Meanwhile, both teams need to play a minimum five-over match for a result.

What Is Cut-Off Time For RCB-PBKS Match?

According to the IPL playing conditions, 10.41 PM IST is the cut-off time for the toss for the RCB vs PBKS clash while 10.56 PM IST is that for the start of play. If the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match is abandoned due to rain, both teams will share one point each.

Position Of RCB, PBKS In IPL 2025 Points Table

RCB and PBKS are currently lying at the third and fourth spot in the points league with four wins each from six matches and separated only by net run rate. The winner will move up to ten points - level with Delhi Capitals at the top.

Both sides have come into Friday's match after registering impressive victories. RCB thrashed Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets in their last match while Punjab Kings registered a sensational comeback win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur in a low-scoring thriller.