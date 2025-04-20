Ayush Mhatre on Sunday made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during his team's clash with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At 17 years and 278 days, Ayush became the youngest player to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL history. He replaced Rahul Tripathi in CSK's playing XI for the El Clasico clash.

Mhatre was brought into the CSK squad as a replacement for skippe Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an elbow fracture. CSK acquired Mhatre for Rs 30 lakhs.

Youngest Player To Play For CSK In IPL

17 Years 278 Days - Ayush Mhatre vs MI, Mumbai, 2025

18 Years 139 Days - Abhinav Mukund vs RR, Chennai, 2008

19 Years 123 Days - Ankit Rajpoot vs MI, Chennai, 2013

19 Years 148 Days - Matheesha Pathirana vs GT, Mumbai, 2022

Mhatre came to bat in the fourth over of the first innings after the wicket of Rachin Ravindra and played an impressive cameo. He scored 32 off 15 balls, with four fours and two sixes, at a stunning strike rate of 213.33.

All You Need To Know About Ayush Mhatre's Cricket Journey

Interestingly, Ayush Mhatre was called for a trial in Chennai and the five-times champions picked the Mumbai younsgter for his aggressive batting and superb domestic season.

Mhatre made his domestic cricket debut in the Irani Trophy last October. He became the youngest batter to score 150-plus runs in List A cricket (181 off 117 balls against Nagaland). He also scored a half-century on his Ranji Trophy debut, hitting 52 off 71 balls against Baroda.

When it comes to his record in List A cricket, the 17-year-old has scored 458 runs in seven innings at an average of 65.42 and a strike rate of 135.50.

Mhatre also played in the DY Patil T20 Cup and the Navi Mumbai T20 this year and scored 172 runs across six innings at an average of 34.4 and a strike rate of 189.