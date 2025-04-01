Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may have started IPL 2025 on a high with a win over Mumbai Indians, but back-to-back losses to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have exposed weaknesses, particularly in the middle order. With no one securing the crucial No. 4 position, the spotlight has shifted to 22-year-old rising star Vansh Bedi.

Who Is Vansh Bedi?

Bought for INR 55 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction, Vansh Bedi wasn’t a headline-grabber at the time. However, his aggressive batting and ability to take on both pace and spin have caught the attention of CSK fans. More importantly, Bedi is a wicketkeeper, fueling speculation that he could be MS Dhoni’s long-term successor.

The Delhi-based cricketer is drawing comparisons to a young Rishabh Pant due to his fearless approach at the crease. While his domestic T20 experience is limited—having played just one game for Delhi in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy—his exploits in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) made CSK sit up and take notice.

DPL Form That Turned Heads

Vansh Bedi's performances in the inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League showcased his explosive batting ability. Playing under Rishabh Pant’s captaincy for Purani Delhi 6, Bedi delivered match-winning knocks, including:

47* off 19 balls in his debut match

30* off 18 balls against West Delhi Lions

A blistering 96 off 41 balls while chasing 242 vs East Delhi Riders

Across nine innings, Bedi amassed 221 runs at a staggering strike rate of 185. His ability to dominate spinners and pacers alike makes him a valuable asset in the IPL.

The Stats CSK Can’t Ignore

Strike Rate vs Pacers: 174

Strike Rate vs Spinners: 193

Preferred Shots: Strong on the leg side, with a penchant for clearing cow corner and long-on

Given CSK’s struggles in the middle order, these numbers indicate that Bedi could be the missing link they desperately need.

Why CSK Fans Want Him in the XI

CSK’s middle order has been fragile, with no batter stamping authority at No. 4. While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra provide strong starts, the middle overs have been a point of concern. This is where Vansh Bedi could step in with his aggressive batting, adding much-needed impetus during overs 7-15.

Despite not yet having a First-Class match to his name, Bedi’s attacking game and ability to handle pressure make him a strong contender for a place in CSK’s playing XI.

The Viral Moment With Kohli & Dhoni

Bedi recently went viral after a candid moment with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. The young cricketer jokingly asked Kohli to pose next to him while Dhoni burst into laughter. The clip, widely shared on social media, has only fueled the hype surrounding his potential.

Will Vansh Bedi Play in IPL 2025?

While Bedi’s chances of breaking into the playing XI this season remain slim due to the presence of MS Dhoni and Devon Conway, his inclusion as an Impact Player isn’t out of the question. However, if Dhoni retires after this season, Bedi could be groomed as CSK’s long-term wicket-keeper batsman. For now, Bedi has a golden opportunity to learn from some of the best in the game. Whether he makes his debut this season or in the near future, one thing is certain: CSK has unearthed a gem in Vansh Bedi, and his rise could be just beginning.