IPL 2025: Who is Priyansh Arya, Delhi Batter Who Impressed On Debut For Punjab Kings Against Gujarat Titans

Young Delhi batter Priyansh Arya made his debut for the Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans in the fifth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Priyansh, who is known for his deadly six-hitting ability, sparked a bidding war at the IPL Mega Auction 2025 at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah last year.

The youngster, who had a base price of Rs 30 lakh, was eventually bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore. PBKS fended off challenges from Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the mega auction.

Priyansh came to the limelight during the Delhi Premier League, where he smashed six consecutive sixes in an over for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers. His explosive 120-run innings, which included 10 sixes and 10 fours, powered his team to a massive total of 308/5. Overall, the left-handed batter scored more than 600 runs in only 10 matches.

Before his heroics in the Delhi Premier League, Arya was also Delhi’s highest run-getter in the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he scored 222 runs in seven innings at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 166.91.

Priyansh Arya Performance On IPL Debut

Priyansh Arya opened the innings for Punjab Kings on his IPL debut and looked in aggressive mode from the very first over. Arya took full advantage of the dropped catch and scored 42 off 20 balls with six fours and two sixes.

The youngster was dismissed by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan a googly. However, Priyansh impressed everyone with his fearless batting on his IPL debut.

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first against Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in the fifth match of IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal