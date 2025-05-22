Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Who Will Finish In Top 2 – Updated Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings - Check All You Need To Know Ahead Of IPL Playoffs

Mumbai Indians secured their IPL 2025 playoff spot with a commanding 59-run win over Delhi Capitals, powered by Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 73 and strong bowling performances that reshaped the Orange and Purple Cap standings.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 22, 2025, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai Indians delivered a playoff-worthy performance on Wednesday night, defeating Delhi Capitals by a comprehensive 59-run margin at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. With this dominant win, MI became the fourth and final team to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, joining Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings in the top four. The defeat ended Delhi Capitals’ campaign, knocking them out of contention despite KL Rahul’s consistency with the bat throughout the season.

Also Read: MS Dhoni’s Struggles Spotlighted: Srikkanth Urges, 'If You Can’t Perform, It’s Time To Walk Away'

Suryakumar Yadav’s Masterclass Powers Mumbai to a Strong Total

The star of the evening was none other than Suryakumar Yadav, who once again proved why he’s one of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world. His unbeaten 73 off just 43 balls came with calculated aggression, lifting Mumbai Indians from a middling start to a commanding total.

Suryakumar, who scored his fourth half-century of the season, now sits third in the updated Orange Cap standings with 583 runs at a staggering average of 72.9 and a strike rate of 170.5. He also matched South Africa's Temba Bavuma’s record for most consecutive 25+ scores in T20s — a remarkable display of consistency across 13 matches.

His late assault — 28 runs off the final 8 deliveries — turned the tide firmly in Mumbai’s favour as they posted a total too steep for Delhi to chase.

Delhi Capitals Falter Under Pressure; KL Rahul’s Lone Resistance

Chasing a challenging target, Delhi Capitals never looked settled. Opener KL Rahul tried to anchor the innings but fell prey to Trent Boult’s precision. With Rahul’s dismissal, Delhi’s hopes quickly faded as Mumbai’s bowling unit tightened the screws.

Despite the loss, KL Rahul added another feather to his cap by becoming the seventh batter to cross 500 runs in IPL 2025 — also marking his seventh IPL season with 500+ runs, underlining his pedigree as one of IPL's elite batters.

Orange Cap 2025 – Updated Standings After MI vs DC

Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 617 runs
Shubman Gill (GT) – 601 runs
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 583 runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – 559 runs
Virat Kohli (RCB) – 505 runs
KL Rahul (DC) – 504 runs

The race for the Orange Cap has intensified, with Gujarat Titans’ top order in red-hot form and Suryakumar rapidly closing the gap. With the playoffs approaching, expect these numbers to shift dramatically.

Purple Cap 2025 – Boult, Bumrah Make Significant Gains

Trent Boult was once again among the wickets, removing KL Rahul and finishing with a tight spell that lifted him to third place in the Purple Cap standings. Teammate Jasprit Bumrah made an impact as well, bagging three wickets and climbing to sixth place, boasting an economy rate of just 6.4 — the best among the top 10.

Updated Purple Cap Standings:

Prasidh Krishna (GT) – 21 wickets
Noor Ahmad (CSK) – 21 wickets
Trent Boult (MI) – 19 wickets
Josh Hazlewood (RCB) – 18 wickets
Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) – 17 wickets
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) – 16 wickets

Playoff Picture Now Set: The Battle for the Title Begins

With the league stage concluded, the IPL 2025 playoffs line-up is now official:

Gujarat Titans (18 points)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17 points)
Punjab Kings (17 points)
Mumbai Indians (16 points)

Eliminated teams include Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings, marking a rare off-season for the yellow brigade.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

