IPL 2025: Why Kagiso Rabada Is Not Playing In MI vs GT Match Despite Serving Drug Ban?

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians in the 56th match of the IPL 2025 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on May 6, Tuesday.

Gujarat made one change as they brought back pacer Arshad Khan in place of Washington Sundar, while MI retained the same playing eleven from the last match.

Suprisingly, Kagiso Rabada was not included in the Gujarat Titans' playing XI against the Mumbai Indians despite the South African pacer being cleared to play after serving a ban for recreational drug use.

When former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop asked GT skipper about Rabada, Gill said that South African has rejoined the side and needs a few more training sessions to get back in the groove.

"Rabada is back (in the squad), but he will need a few practice sessions and a few games to get back in his groove. We are fortunate that we can use Kishore when needed. We have 6-7 bowling options," Gill said at the toss.

Notably, Rabada last played for Gujarat Titans on March 29 against Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and picked up one wicket for 42 runs in four overs and left IPL 2025 to return home last month after a positive drug test resulted in him serving a provisional suspension.

Impact Substitutes For MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Sherfane Rutherford

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar

Teams:

Playing XIs For MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah