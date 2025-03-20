IPL 2025: Will BCCI Lift The Saliva Ban? Captains To Decide

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to witness a potential game-changing decision as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering lifting the ban on applying saliva to the ball. This decision, if implemented, could mark a significant shift in modern cricket, bringing back a long-standing practice that was prohibited during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BCCI’s Saliva Ban Decision: Captains to Have the Final Say

According to reports from PTI, the BCCI has decided to consult the captains of all ten IPL franchises on whether the ban on saliva usage should be lifted. The crucial meeting is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on March 20, where the topic will be a major point of discussion alongside the traditional pre-season captains’ photoshoot.

This move by the BCCI could have global ramifications, as it challenges the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) standing regulations. The ICC had imposed a temporary ban on saliva usage in 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19 and later made it a permanent rule in 2022.

Why Was Saliva Banned in Cricket?

Saliva has historically been used by bowlers to shine one side of the cricket ball, helping generate swing, especially in longer formats. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, medical experts and sports administrators deemed it a potential transmission risk, leading to its prohibition.

Post-pandemic, the cricketing community has debated the relevance of the ban, with many bowlers expressing concerns about its impact, particularly in Test cricket. While sweat has been allowed as an alternative, it has not provided the same level of assistance in maintaining the ball’s condition.

Shami’s Push for Reverse Swing Gains Momentum

Senior Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, fresh off India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph, recently reignited the debate by advocating for the return of saliva to maintain the art of reverse swing.

“We keep appealing that we should be allowed to use saliva so that we can bring reverse swing back into the game and make it more interesting,” Shami stated during the 50-over event in Dubai.

His sentiments have been echoed by several past and present fast bowlers, including Vernon Philander and Tim Southee, who believe that lifting the ban could restore balance between bat and ball, especially in limited-overs cricket where high-scoring games have become the norm.

Potential Impact on IPL 2025

If the BCCI revokes the ban, it could set a precedent for other leagues and even the ICC to reconsider its stance. While the impact of saliva application is more pronounced in red-ball cricket, experts argue that even in T20s, bowlers could benefit from better grip and movement.

A BCCI official reportedly told PTI, “Using saliva on the ball was part of the essence of the game until COVID hit. Now that the threat is no longer there, we feel there is no harm in lifting the ban, at least in the IPL, which is a trend-setting tournament. Let’s see what the captains decide tomorrow.”

Current IPL Playing Conditions on Saliva Usage

As per IPL 2024 rules, players found applying saliva on the ball face the following consequences:

First offense: The fielding team’s captain receives a warning.

Second offense: A final warning is issued, cautioning the team that further violations will result in financial penalties.

Third and subsequent offenses: The player involved is fined 25% of their match fee or ₹10 lakh, whichever is lesser.

These penalties were introduced in alignment with ICC regulations but could now be up for revision based on the captains’ feedback.