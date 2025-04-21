Ahead of their clash against RCB, Rajasthan Royals suffered a big blow as their skipper Sanju Samson is not fit for the game. Sanju continues his recovery from the side-strain he suffered during the game against Delhi Capitals.

The 30-year-old Samson has already missed the Royals' home against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is currently undergoing recovery and will remain at the team's home base with select RR medical staff. As part of his ongoing rehab process, he will not be travelling to Bangalore for the upcoming match against RCB," Rajasthan Royals said a statement on Monday.

"The team management is monitoring his progress closely and will take a game-by-game approach regarding his return to action," it further stated.

In Samson's absence, Riyan Parag will continue to lead Rajasthan Royals. Notably, Riyan had also led the Royals in the first three games of the season as Samson was only allowed to bat and not keep wickets. Samson had come in as an Impact sub in those three games before leading the side from the fourth game.

In Samson's absence, Dhruv Jurel will continue to keep wickets.

Rajasthan Royals are currently languishing at number eight in the points table with six defeats in eight games so far.