IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Sensational Diving Catch Stuns Rashid Khan, Video Goes Viral - Watch
Yashasvi Jaiswal's breathtaking diving catch to dismiss Rashid Khan stole the spotlight in Gujarat Titans' dominant 58-run win over Rajasthan Royals.
Trending Photos
In a game dominated by Gujarat Titans from the first ball to the last, it was one flash of brilliance in the field from Yashasvi Jaiswal that had fans out of their seats – a breathtaking catch that will be replayed for days to come. But aside from that moment of magic, it was a forgettable night for Rajasthan Royals as they went down by a hefty 58 runs in their IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing a mammoth 218, the Royals crumbled to 159 all out, unable to recover from early blows. But before the second innings even began, it was Jaiswal’s gravity-defying effort in the deep that momentarily shifted the mood of the match.
https://t.co/raxxjzY9g7#TATAIPL | #GTvRR | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/VwRusWXkX0— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2025
Also Read: MS Dhoni’s Priceless Reaction To Preity Zinta’s Wild Celebration After Shashank Singh’s Catch Drop, Video Goes Viral - Watch
The Catch That Lit Up Ahmedabad
In the 19th over of Gujarat’s innings, Rahul Tewatia had already begun swinging freely. With Rashid Khan at the crease, Tushar Deshpande steamed in, delivering a slower ball just outside off. Rashid swung hard, looking to clear long-on, but didn’t get all of it.
What followed was pure magic. Yashasvi Jaiswal, patrolling the boundary, charged in from long-on and hurled himself full-stretch to his left. It was a low, flat catch—one that required immaculate timing, fearless commitment, and athletic brilliance. With both feet barely off the ground and wrists just inches from the turf, Jaiswal clasped the ball cleanly, holding it inches from disaster.
The stadium erupted. Even opposition fans were on their feet, appreciating a moment of elite athleticism. Rashid Khan had to walk back, and Jaiswal’s teammates mobbed him near the ropes. It wasn’t just a catch; it was a statement.
Titans’ Batting Blitz
Earlier, Sai Sudharsan’s 83 off 53 balls had been the backbone of Gujarat’s innings. Shahrukh Khan added a fiery 36 off 20, while Rahul Tewatia’s finishing touch—24 not out off just 12—pushed Titans to a daunting 217/6. None of the Rajasthan bowlers had an answer, with even Jofra Archer and Theekshana going for plenty. But had it not been for Jaiswal’s heroics, Gujarat might have ended even closer to 230.
Royals Collapse Despite Samson’s Fire
Rajasthan’s chase began poorly, losing Jaiswal himself for 6, ironically after being the hero in the field. Despite Sanju Samson’s quickfire 41 off 28 and Hetmyer’s entertaining 32 off 20, the Royals kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Prasidh Krishna led Gujarat’s bowling effort with 3/24, while Rashid and Sai Kishore chipped in with two wickets apiece. But even as Rajasthan's innings unraveled, fans were still buzzing about that one moment – Jaiswal’s diving effort, a rare jewel in an otherwise gloomy night for the Royals.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv