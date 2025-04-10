In a game dominated by Gujarat Titans from the first ball to the last, it was one flash of brilliance in the field from Yashasvi Jaiswal that had fans out of their seats – a breathtaking catch that will be replayed for days to come. But aside from that moment of magic, it was a forgettable night for Rajasthan Royals as they went down by a hefty 58 runs in their IPL 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing a mammoth 218, the Royals crumbled to 159 all out, unable to recover from early blows. But before the second innings even began, it was Jaiswal’s gravity-defying effort in the deep that momentarily shifted the mood of the match.

The Catch That Lit Up Ahmedabad

In the 19th over of Gujarat’s innings, Rahul Tewatia had already begun swinging freely. With Rashid Khan at the crease, Tushar Deshpande steamed in, delivering a slower ball just outside off. Rashid swung hard, looking to clear long-on, but didn’t get all of it.

What followed was pure magic. Yashasvi Jaiswal, patrolling the boundary, charged in from long-on and hurled himself full-stretch to his left. It was a low, flat catch—one that required immaculate timing, fearless commitment, and athletic brilliance. With both feet barely off the ground and wrists just inches from the turf, Jaiswal clasped the ball cleanly, holding it inches from disaster.

The stadium erupted. Even opposition fans were on their feet, appreciating a moment of elite athleticism. Rashid Khan had to walk back, and Jaiswal’s teammates mobbed him near the ropes. It wasn’t just a catch; it was a statement.

Titans’ Batting Blitz

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan’s 83 off 53 balls had been the backbone of Gujarat’s innings. Shahrukh Khan added a fiery 36 off 20, while Rahul Tewatia’s finishing touch—24 not out off just 12—pushed Titans to a daunting 217/6. None of the Rajasthan bowlers had an answer, with even Jofra Archer and Theekshana going for plenty. But had it not been for Jaiswal’s heroics, Gujarat might have ended even closer to 230.

Royals Collapse Despite Samson’s Fire

Rajasthan’s chase began poorly, losing Jaiswal himself for 6, ironically after being the hero in the field. Despite Sanju Samson’s quickfire 41 off 28 and Hetmyer’s entertaining 32 off 20, the Royals kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Prasidh Krishna led Gujarat’s bowling effort with 3/24, while Rashid and Sai Kishore chipped in with two wickets apiece. But even as Rajasthan's innings unraveled, fans were still buzzing about that one moment – Jaiswal’s diving effort, a rare jewel in an otherwise gloomy night for the Royals.