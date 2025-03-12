IPL 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal Brings Humor To PBKS Camp, Mocks Mohammed Rizwan’s Iconic 'Yes, It Is a Two' Line

IPL 2025 season is in full swing, and Yuzvendra Chahal, known for both his wicket-taking abilities and his humorous personality, is already making headlines. Bought for a whopping Rs 18 crore by Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Indian leg-spinner has been turning heads—not just with the ball but also with his witty banter on the field. In a recent PBKS training session, Chahal was seen poking fun at Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. The former Rajasthan Royals star recalled Rizwan’s iconic phrase, “Yes, it is a two,” which the Pakistani captain had once famously said during an international match. With a mischievous grin, Chahal repeated the phrase while batting in the nets, much to the amusement of his teammates and fans online.

WATCH: Chahal’s Batting Antics Go Viral

Chahal’s love for batting is no secret, and his recent Instagram post proved just that. While facing deliveries in the nets, he cheekily asked his teammate Shashank Singh, “Darr gaye kya?” (Are you afraid?). The fun continued as he mimicked Rizwan’s famous English phrase, drawing laughter from those around him. The video, which has since gone viral, showcases Chahal’s infectious humor, reminding fans why he is one of the most entertaining cricketers on and off the field.

Chahal Eyes Redemption Through PBKS

Despite his lighthearted nature, Chahal is on a mission this season. His last international appearance for India dates back to August 2023, during a five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Since then, he has been restricted to domestic cricket and the IPL.

Although he delivered a stellar performance in IPL 2024, claiming 18 wickets in 15 matches, Rajasthan Royals chose not to retain him. This led to a high-stakes bidding war at the IPL 2025 auction, with Punjab Kings securing his services for Rs 18 crore—one of the biggest deals of the season.

Chahal's road to redemption began in domestic cricket, where he made an impact in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), picking up 10 wickets at a strike rate of 15.00. He had to miss the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) due to personal reasons but is now focused on proving his worth in the IPL, with hopes of making an India comeback.

Social Media Erupts Over Chahal’s Rizwan Banter

Chahal’s mockery of Rizwan’s English set social media abuzz, with fans flooding the comment section of his post. Many recalled the original clip featuring Rizwan, while others enjoyed the leg-spinner’s ability to lighten the mood in the middle of an intense IPL season.

The Punjab Kings franchise, too, joined in on the fun, sharing the video with a caption that playfully referenced Rizwan’s words. Fans of both Indian and Pakistani cricket engaged in a lighthearted exchange, making the moment one of the most talked-about events of the early IPL 2025 season.

Beyond the Banter: Chahal’s Comeback Bid

While Chahal’s antics keep fans entertained, he knows that IPL 2025 is a crucial season for his cricketing career. With India’s white-ball squads dominated by young spinners like Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal faces stiff competition for a spot in the national team.

His previous selection for India came during the T20 World Cup 2024, where India emerged victorious. However, since then, he has found himself on the sidelines. A strong IPL performance could strengthen his case for a return to the Indian squad, especially with the Champions Trophy 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon.

Chahal’s Personal Life Grabs Headlines

Apart from cricket, Chahal has also been in the news for his personal life. He was recently spotted with RJ Mahvash during the Champions Trophy final, sparking dating rumors. Although both have denied the speculations, Chahal has remained tight-lipped on the matter, choosing to focus on his cricket instead.