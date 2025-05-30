On May 30, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 14-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family at Patna Airport, lauding the teenager's exceptional performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Suryavanshi, hailing from Samastipur, Bihar, emerged as a breakout star for the Rajasthan Royals, capturing national attention with his fearless batting.

In his debut IPL season, Suryavanshi amassed 252 runs over seven matches, boasting an impressive strike rate of 206.55 and an average of 36. His standout performance came against the Gujarat Titans, where he scored a blistering 101* off just 38 balls, including 11 sixes and 7 fours. This innings made him the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket at 14 years and 32 days old and marked the fastest IPL century by an Indian, achieved in just 35 balls. The 166-run opening partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal was the highest ever for the Rajasthan Royals.

Despite the Royals not qualifying for the playoffs, Suryavanshi's fearless approach and maturity earned praise from cricket legends and fans alike. His journey from a small village in Bihar to the IPL spotlight is a testament to his talent and determination.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi expressed his admiration, stating on social media: "At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

Suryavanshi's remarkable debut season has not only set new records but also inspired countless young athletes across the nation.