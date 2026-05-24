IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh faces backlash for mocking Priyansh Arya's 'teeth' in viral video | Watch

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has once again found himself at the centre of social media attention after a video featuring teammate Priyansh Arya went viral during the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The clip, reportedly shared on Snapchat, has triggered mixed reactions online among fans with some viewing it as harmless banter while others questioned the nature of the interaction.

The video appears to have been recorded inside the Punjab Kings team bus while the squad was travelling. Although Arshdeep is not visible in the footage, social media users identified his voice in the background as he playfully commented on Priyansh Arya's smile. The young opener, meanwhile, remained focused on a phone call during the interaction.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans. While many viewed it as harmless banter between teammates, others felt Priyansh Arya looked uncomfortable during the exchange and questioned Arshdeep Singh's remarks.

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Here are some reactions:

Arshdeep Singh’s Snapchat story on Priyansh Arya.



- Priyansh visibly looking uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/TJCHY32Gi5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 22, 2026

Another video of Arshdeep Singh bullying his teammate Priyansh Arya.



He asks Arya to show his “teeth” and appears to mock the gaps in them.



Priyansh’s discomfort is clearly visible from his facial expressions. pic.twitter.com/UgIFEpPg5T — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) May 22, 2026

This is not the first time Arshdeep has attracted criticism over content circulating online during IPL 2026. Earlier in the season, a separate video involving Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma sparked debate after the Punjab Kings pacer used the word "andhere" while addressing him. The remark drew criticism from some social media users.

Arshdeep Singh looked straight at Tilak Varma and said:



“Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?”



The pain and discomfort on Tilak’s face said it all, He was visibly hurt and NOT impressed at all.



How can a “joke” cut so deep? This wasn’t banter, it was pure racial shade pic.twitter.com/86BbYv8wI9 — PitchTalks (@ThePitchTalks) May 14, 2026

Arshdeep also made headlines following a sharp response to a fan on social media. The fan had suggested that Punjab Kings should stop using "Punjab" in the franchise's name, prompting a strongly worded reply from the left-arm pacer that quickly went viral.

Difficult season on and off the field

The latest controversy comes during a challenging period for both Arshdeep Singh and Punjab Kings. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up 14 wickets in 13 matches this season but has struggled to maintain the consistency that made him one of India's leading white-ball bowlers.

Arshdeep Singh became only the second bowler after Anshul Kamboj to concede more than 500 runs in IPL 2026. The Punjab Kings pacer has leaked 541 runs this season, while Chennai Super Kings' Anshul Kamboj has conceded 530.

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Punjab Kings have also endured a dramatic downturn after a strong start to the campaign. After winning six of their first seven matches, the franchise suffered a lengthy losing streak that put its playoff hopes under serious pressure. However, their victory over Lucknow Super Giants kept those hopes alive, taking them to 15 points. PBKS now need Mumbai Indians to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the final league-stage match, as an RR victory would take them to 16 points and effectively end Punjab's chances of finishing in the top four.

PBKS management responds to social media noise

Despite the growing attention surrounding Arshdeep's online activity, Punjab Kings head of sports science Andrew Leipus indicated that the bowler has not been affected by the criticism.

Speaking ahead of Punjab Kings clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Leipus stated that he was not closely following social media discussions but suggested that the outside noise had not impacted the player's mindset.