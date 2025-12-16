Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has set the IPL 2026 auction on fire, becoming the highest-selling overseas player in IPL history. KKR secured him for a staggering ₹25.20 crore, surpassing the previous record of ₹24.75 crore set by Mitchell Starc in the IPL 2024 auction. Green’s explosive all-round abilities, combining power-hitting with effective bowling, made him the most sought-after player of the day.

The Bidding War That Shook the Auction Room

The auction started with Mumbai Indians opening the bidding at ₹2 crore, reflecting Green’s high base price and anticipated demand. Soon, a fierce bidding war erupted between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Within minutes, the price surged past ₹10 crore, and the battle continued with RR pulling out at ₹13.60 crore. Chennai Super Kings then entered the fray, pushing the bid beyond ₹15 crore and electrifying the auction room.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Surpassing Milestones

As the auction progressed, the intensity only increased. The bid crossed Rs20 crore, and eventually, KKR clinched Green for ₹25.20 crore, cementing his status as the most expensive overseas player ever in IPL history. Green’s record-breaking price highlights the growing demand for versatile all-rounders who can influence games in multiple facets, particularly in high-pressure T20 matches.

Green’s Journey and Impact

Cameron Green has been consistently impactful across domestic and international cricket. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball, along with his fielding prowess, makes him a premium asset for any franchise. Over the past seasons, Green has showcased his ability to anchor innings, finish games under pressure, and bowl crucial overs, making him invaluable in T20 cricket.

IPL 2026 Auction Highlights

The auction has already seen multiple high-profile players like Venkatesh Iyer, Liam Livingstone, Ravi Bishnoi, and Prithvi Shaw attract big bids. KKR and CSK emerged as the most aggressive spenders, reflecting their intent to build competitive squads. With 369 players available in the auction, the bidding is expected to produce more blockbuster deals and record-breaking moments.

What This Means for KKR

Securing Cameron Green for ₹25.20 crore gives KKR a game-changing all-rounder at the top of the order. His presence strengthens both their batting and bowling line-ups, making them one of the most balanced teams in the IPL 2026 season. As the auction continues, all eyes will remain on the next big bidding wars for marquee players.